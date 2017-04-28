Thiago Extends Bayern Stay until 2021

Bayern Munich announced on Friday they have extended the contract of Spanish playmaker Thiago Alcantara until 2021.

A day after Bayern took out the buy option to sign France winger Kingsley Coman from Juventus after a loan spell, Thiago has also added two years to his Bayern contract.

The 26-year-old Thiago signed in 2013 when Bayern's ex-coach Pep Guardiola insisted he was the player he wanted brought from Barcelona.

The attacking midfielder has been outstanding this season as a key element of Bayern's star-studded attack and has made 20 appearances for Spain since 2011.

"Thiago is one of the best and most sought-after midfielders in Europe," said Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We are very pleased to be able to retain this outstanding professional in the long term."

Thiago has already won three straight German league titles with Bayern having also lifted the Champions League trophy with Barcelona in 2011.

"My family and I feel very comfortable in Munich. Everything fits," he said.

"I want to win many titles with FC Bayern in the future."

Bayern are licking their wounds after Wednesday's German Cup semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund, eight days after being knocked out of the Champions League's quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

However, Bayern will be confirmed German league winners for a fifth straight season on Saturday if they a win at Wolfsburg and second-placed RB Leipzig lose or draw at home to Ingolstadt.