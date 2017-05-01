Murray Stays Top, Nadal Fifth despite Barcelona Success

Andy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, which remain unchanged despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend.

A week after his Monte Carlo Masters success, the Spaniard also claimed a tenth title in the Catalan capital but remains fifth behind Swiss Roger Federer, who did not play.

Budapest winner Lucas Pouille of France moves into a career-best 14th position as 20-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov soars 14 places to 42nd after reaching the Barcelona quarter-finals.

ATP rankings

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11,870 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,085

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,695

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,125

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,735

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,165

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,010

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,565

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,535

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,975

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,915

12. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,870 (+1)

13. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,820 (-1)

14. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,746 (+14)

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2,450

16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,410 (+1)

17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,335 (-1)

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,145

19. Albert Ramos (ESP) 2,135

20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,005 (+1)

Selected:

42. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 937 (+14)