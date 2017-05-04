AFC Penalizes Nejmeh over 'Discrimination, Spectator Misconduct'

Lebanon's Nejmeh SC was one of three clubs disciplined by the Asian Football Confederation over "discrimination and spectator misconduct" at recent matches.

The AFC league said in a statement Thursday that Nejmeh was fined $20,000 after its home supporters chanted discriminatory and religious phrases throughout the match against Al Wehdat of Jordan on April 17.

Nejmeh was ordered to play two future matches without spectators in AFC club competitions, with one match suspended for a probationary period of two years.