Jounieh Municipality, Tourism Ministry Announce Jounieh Summer Festival 2017

Government officials, celebrities and members of the press gathered at Jounieh Municipality on April 26 to announce the program of the highly anticipated Jounieh Summer Festival 2017 -- the official annual summer festival organized by the Municipality of Jounieh in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

Jounieh municipal chief Juan Hobeich, joined by Minister of Tourism Avedis Gidanian, Maroun al-Rahi from Opera Lebanon and the festival organizer Amy Audi from Production8 unveiled the event’s star-studded, fun-filled program which will be held at Fouad Chehab Stadium from June 24 until August 15.

The historic City of Jounieh is set for its most exciting, fun and show-packed summer season to date. Jounieh Summer Festival 2017 is an extensive program featuring cultural events, music concerts and theatrical productions headlining some of the biggest local and international names in culture, music and art.

The festival opening night on June 24 promises to be a magical event with a spectacular firework show, a breathtaking eight-minute display of synchronized fireworks launched from the Mediterranean Sea.

June 25: A brilliant stage musical production with the first Arabic opera show “Antar w Abla” by Opera Lebanon.

June 26: Box office sensation and Hollywood Actor & Comedian Marlon Wayans will deliver his latest side-splitting stand-up comedy show.

June 27: An enchanting performance by multiple Grammy award winner and musical legend Michael Bolton live in concert.

June 28: Multi-platinum selling rapper Tinie Tempah takes the stage live in concert.

June 30: Zade Dirani, the Jordanian “piano prodigy”, as described by People Magazine, will perform live with an orchestra.

July 1: The Knight of Arab Song Assi El Hallani will grace the stage with a sensational musical performance.

July 2: Armenian pop star with 11 hit records Armenchik takes the stage to perform some of his most loved songs.

July 9: The summer fun continues with an incredible family fun day and an astonishing street festival filled with great entertainment for the whole family featuring music, street entertainers and international performers. This event, which will be open to the public, will be held facing the Municipality building.

Jounieh is celebrating all summer long with yet another dazzling event with Wonderland, a Magical City of Lights from July 14 to August 15. The groundbreaking one-of-a-kind attraction is an opportunity for young and old alike to celebrate the world like never seen before in vibrant colors and extraordinary sizes, with hundreds of eco-friendly light displays, millions of LED lights, 100 tons of steel and over 200,000 feet of silk.

The spectacular Wonderland attraction has taken place in limited cities around the world and its next stop is Jounieh.

The event is produced by the Municipality of Jounieh and organized by Production8.

All the events of Jounieh Summer Festival 2017 will be held at Fouad Chehab Stadium.

For information, please visit www.jouniehsummerfestival.com.