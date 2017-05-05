Hariri Launches the August 2017 Beirut BEASTS Sports, Arts and Culture Festival

Under the patronage and in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Beirut Events and Street Shows organization (BEASTS) officially inaugurated the preparations of the BEASTS summer festival scheduled next August in Beirut.

The announcement was made during a dinner hosted by BEASTS at “The O1ne” on the Beirut Marina Waterfront, in the presence of Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Telecom Minister Jamal Jarrah, Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury and Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian. Also present at the event were members of the Parliament, UK Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter, diplomats, a number of Nigerian personalities and international stunt driver Terry Grant, in addition to a number of political, media, economic and social figures as well as artists.

The preparations for the festival were officially launched by Prime Minister Hariri, followed by fireworks that illuminated the sky over Beirut, celebrating what would be one of Lebanon’s 2017 flagship events.

BEASTS' President Rasha Jarmakani, along with BEASTS founding member Maya Abou Saleh, welcomed the invitees and shed light on the event’s objective of introducing Beirut Events and Street Shows, an organization born from its founders’ “faith in a Lebanon that has been, and will always be, an exemplary beacon of openness, and an innovation platform that attracts the region and the world.”

This festival, said Jarmakani, is “a simple expression of our need to celebrate the Lebanese culture of success and achievement.”

BEASTS revealed that the festival, organized by Backstage Production, will be held at the Beirut Marina Waterfront. Through its special shows and diversified sports, cultural, and artistic activities hosted for the first time in Lebanon, it targets all age categories and tastes with no exception, and that the collaboration with associations and governmental bodies ensured the event is equipped to host people with special needs.

Jarmakani and Abou Saleh also disclosed the festival’s program, which includes, apart from a Street Food court and a Kids Area, shows for 12 Formula1 cars, the international motocross show Masters of Dirt, water and fire shows, and performances by many international DJs.

BEASTS’ president also revealed that the festival will employ cutting-edge audiovisual technologies in 3D mapping unlike anything the country witnessed, while proposing a rich artistic program featuring a considerable number of Lebanese artists from different backgrounds.

The festival will be an opportunity to reveal a concept by Sami Saab in the form of an artistic performance portraying the dream of every Lebanese. The story is written by Lebanese poet Nizar Francis, directed by Wissam Smeira, musically arranged by Nasser Al Assaad, with the 3D sound & visual effects by Amin Sammakieh.

While reiterating that the festival aims at “repositioning Lebanon on the international tourism map,” Jarmakani said that BEASTS “offers Beirut and the Lebanese the chance to attend, enjoy, and participate in activities organized in Lebanon for the first time.”

She concluded by thanking “H.E. Hariri for his patronage and his great support, Solidere, and all partners without exception.”