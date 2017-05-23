Mourinho Says Manchester Attack Victims in United's 'Minds and Hearts'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said the victims of a deadly bomb attack in Manchester were in the "minds and hearts" of his squad as they prepared for Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.

Britain's deadliest attack for 12 years saw 22 people killed and 59 injured when a bomb went off at a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

"We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds & hearts the victims & their families," said Mourinho in comments posted on United's Twitter feed on Tuesday.

"We have a job to do & will fly to Sweden to do that job. It's a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game."