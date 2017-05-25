Injured Suarez Major Doubt for Uruguay

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is a major doubt for the end-of-season friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and Italy after suffering a hamstring injury on Thursday.

Suarez was already suspended for Barcelona's Copa del Rey final against Alaves on Saturday, but the Catalan club said he is set to be sidelined by injury for up to 15 days.

"During training on Thursday Luis Suarez suffered an elongation in the semimembranosus of the right hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The estimated time out will be about 15 days."

That would rule Suarez out of Uruguay's visit to Dublin on June 4 and their clash with the Azzurri in Nice on June 7.