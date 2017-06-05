Hasbani Acts after Woman Dies of Lipo Complications as Jreissati Vows Accountability

Deputy PM and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani announced Monday that he has taken a series of strict measures in connection with the case of the Iraqi woman who died of liposuction complications, Farah Qassab, as Justice Minister Salim Jreissati vowed accountability and stressed that there will be no political interference in the legal course.

In a statement, Hasbani said he has banned surgeries requiring general anesthesia in “daytime hospitals” and “beauty centers.”

He has also banned surgeries requiring general anesthesia at the Dr. Nader Saab Plastic Surgery Hospital, where the woman, according to her father, had undergone five liposuction procedures prior to her death.

Moreover, the health minister has sent memos to the public prosecution and the Lebanese Order of Physicians, asking them to conduct the necessary investigations into the case.

“The Order has two weeks to clarify some technical medical points and answer the public health minister's questions regarding the aforementioned death incident,” the statement said.

“The measures complement the minister's instant oral decision that suspended surgeries at the aforementioned hospital in the wake of the incident and his written decision that was issued on Friday, June 2,” the statement added.

Hasbani's written resolution had banned “surgeries that could lead to complications requiring intensive care, such as liposuction surgeries and other treatments, except at specialized hospitals containing a intensive care sections licensed by the Health Ministry.”

The resolution had also demanded that plastic surgeons explain the possible risks of certain plastic surgeries to patients and to ask for their signatures on the approval papers.

The justice minister meanwhile responded to a question from the National News Agency about reports claiming that there are efforts to “cover up” the case.

Explaining the measures that he has taken until the moment and the probe that the public prosecution has launched, in addition to the travel ban that has been issued against Dr. Nader Saab and the decision to conduct an autopsy, Jreissati stressed that “there can be no cover-up in any case that the justice minister is following up on.”

He also noted that medical committees could be formed to further investigate the case if necessary.

The Dr. Nader Saab Plastic Surgery Hospital has meanwhile issued a statement denying that Saab, one of the most prominent plastic surgeons in Lebanon and the Arab world, had fled the country.

“Dr. Nader Saab, who is present in Lebanon, and his medical team fully trust the Lebanese judiciary and have placed themselves at its disposal and at the disposal of the reputable Lebanese Order of Physicians and Health Ministry, in order to unveil the full truth and nothing but the truth,” the statement said.

In an interview with Lebanon's Future TV, Qassab's sister has accused Saab of “deceiving” Farah while also alleging the presence of “collusion” between the Dr. Nader Saab Plastic Surgery Hospital and the Notre Dame Du Liban Hospital, to where the woman was transferred after the start of medical complications.

The businessman Jawad Qassab, Farah's father, meanwhile told An Nahar newspaper that “all what Farah wanted was to remove some belly fat, but the doctor who has no conscience encouraged her to conduct liposuction surgeries on her entire body and performed on her five simultaneous surgeries with a cost of $50,000.”

Media reports said Farah stayed for four hours at the Dr. Nader Saab Plastic Surgery Hospital after the surgeries and that her family was later told that the patient had been transferred to the “relatively far” Notre Dame Du Liban Hospital.

The Notre Dame Du Liban Hospital has announced that the woman was already deceased upon arrival.

“She underwent a liposuction surgery but things deteriorated after she suffered a rare fat embolism in the wake of the surgery,” the hospital explained, noting that the Dr. Nader Saab Plastic Surgery Hospital does not have an intensive care unit for use in such cases.