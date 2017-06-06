Get Abusive Regimes Off U.N. Rights Council, Says U.S. Envoy

U.S. envoy Nikki Haley on Tuesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to throw out abusive regimes and end what she called its "anti-Israel bias," warning that its credibility was at stake.

Haley did not explicitly threaten to quit the body if Washington's concerns were not addressed, a prospect that first emerged in February in a leaked letter by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

But Haley used her speech, the first by an American U.N. ambassador to the Geneva-based council since its creation in 2006, to put the body on notice.

"The United States is looking carefully at this council, and our participation in it. We see some areas for significant strengthening," she said.

"Being a member of this council is a privilege, and no country who is a human rights violator should be allowed a seat at the table," Haley added.

U.S. concerns about the U.N. rights body predate President Donald Trump's election, and Washington has long denounced an agenda item dedicated exclusively to criticizing Israel.

It has also raised concerns about a nomination process that has seen authoritarian governments elected to one of the 47 rotating seats.

After a relatively mild council speech, Haley escalated her criticism later Tuesday in remarks at the Graduate Institute of Geneva.

"The world's foremost human rights body has tarnished the cause of human rights" by giving seats to brutal regimes, Haley charged.

Governments "who cannot defend themselves turn to this council for hope," she added.

- Venezuela targeted -

Haley directed her heaviest fire at Venezuela, where two months of anti-government protests have left dozens dead.

She urged Caracas to "voluntarily step down from its seat... until it can get its own house in order."

In a side-event hosted by the United States, Haley claimed that the council "has no excuse" for allowing Venezuela to hold a seat.

Venezuela's U.N.-Geneva ambassador Jorge Valero countered that the United States had "no moral authority" to lecture on human rights.

The United States should quit its own seat, Valero told the council, and "apologize for the atrocities it committed throughout history."

- Israel, reforms -

Turning to Israel, Haley reiterated U.S. concerns about what it considers the country's unfair treatment.

It "is essential that this council address its chronic anti-Israel bias, if it is to have any credibility," she said.

Israel is the only country with a dedicated rights council agenda item, known as Item 7.

Israel and its allies have denounced the council for allowing majority-Muslim states to spearhead resolutions at every session denouncing abuses against the Palestinians.

"Agenda Item 7 must be removed", Haley said the Graduate Institute, laying out her rights council reform plan.

She also called for open campaigning and voting in the General Assembly for council seats, based on a nation's record, to replace the regional nomination system.

"The United States does not seek to leave the Human Rights Council, we seek to re-establish the council's legitimacy" through targeted reforms, Haley said.

The Geneva director for Human Rights Watch, John Fisher, agreed that a reformed membership process would make the rights council stronger.

"All states from all regions should work together to end back-room deals on closed voting slates," he said in a statement. "It's the best way to keep serial rights abusers off the council."

In addition to Venezuela -- where protesters have accused President Nicolas Maduro's government of systemic repression -- Burundi also sits on the council, despite several recent reports detailing gruesome abuses perpetrated by state security agents.

In his speech opening the session, U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein also upbraided some council members -- including Indonesia, Egypt and the Philippines -- for restricting international investigations into alleged abuses.