Iranian Foreign Minister in Turkey as Qatar Row Rages

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Ankara on Wednesday for talks with the Turkish leadership as a major diplomatic crisis rages in the Gulf.

Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Maldives also severed ties with gas-rich Qatar, accusing the tiny Gulf state of supporting extremist groups, including some backed by Iran.

Zarif was to meet later Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the presidency website.

The Iranian minister was also due to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, a senior Turkish official said.

The foreign ministers would discuss "bilateral and regional issues including Syria," Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"There are worrying developments in our region," Zarif said, quoted by NTV broadcaster, adding that Turkey and Iran "need to exchange views closely" regarding "events."

Ankara and Tehran are key players in the six-year Syrian conflict and have sponsored a ceasefire deal with Russia.

While Turkey helps rebels trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad, Tehran is a regime ally with Moscow and provides Assad with military support.

Earlier Monday gunmen and suicide bombers stormed Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing 12 people in the first attacks in the country claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Iranian foreign minister issued a statement of defiance, quoted by NTV: "This attack will further strengthen our people's determination to confront terror."