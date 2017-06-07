U.S. Condemns 'Terrorist' Attacks in Iran

The United States condemned "terrorist" attacks in Tehran that killed 12 people and wounded dozens on Wednesday in the first attacks in Iran by the so-called Islamic State group.

"The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

Gunmen and suicide bombers, acting almost simultaneously, attacked Iran's parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

"We express our condolences to the victims and their families, and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Iran," the brief statement read.

The Islamic State group said it was responsible for the twin attacks in Tehran.

The group said five IS fighters were involved in the attacks. It did not specify how many fighters were involved in each attack, but said they had used firearms, hand grenades and explosives.

IS, a Sunni extremist group, also threatened further attacks in Shia Iran "until God's law is established," raising the prospect of sectarian warfare.

The IS statement claim was circulated on social media accounts sympathetic to the jihadist group.

The group is currently under attack in its two major strongholds, Raqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq.

During a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump embraced Sunni Arab regimes and blasted Shia Iran as the "spearhead of terrorism."

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have vowed revenge for the attacks, claiming that Washington and Riyadh were "involved."

"This terrorist action, coming one week after the meeting of the president of the United States with the leader of the one of the region's reactionary governments (Saudi Arabia)... shows they are involved in this savage action," a Guard statement read.