Coalition Says Suspected Pro-Syria Regime Drone Fired on Its Forces

A drone suspected of belonging to forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad's regime fired on coalition troops in southeastern Syria before they shot it down, an official said Thursday.

No coalition forces were hurt in the exchanges with the drone, coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon told Pentagon reporters in a video-conference from Baghdad.

Dillon said the troops also fired at two pro-regime vehicles that were "assessed to be a threat" near At-Tanf in Syria.

The incident was the third between pro-regime forces and the coalition near At-Tanf since mid-May.