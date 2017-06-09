Reactions in UK to General Election Outcome

Snap elections in Britain have resulted in a hung parliament -- a legislature in which Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are the biggest party but have lost their overall majority.

Reactions to the outcome on Friday have focused on whether May can stay in office after losing her bet for a stronger majority, and on the ramifications for Brexit:

-- "The mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that's enough to go." -- main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

-- "The country needs a period of stability and whatever the results are, the Conservative party will ensure that we can fulfil that duty to ensure that stability" -- May.

-- May "is in a very difficult place... she now has to obviously consider her position" -- MP and former minister Anna Soubry, a member of May's Conservative party.

-- May's authority has "received a blow from which it is unlikely to recover." -- former Conservative MP Paul Goodman, editor of the influential website ConservativeHome.

-- "It will be difficult to govern and it could mean another election later in the year." -- Wyn Grant, professor of politics at the University of Warwick.

-- "Hard Brexit went in the rubbish bin tonight." -- former Conservative finance minister George Osborne

-- "Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy." -- Paul Nuttall, head of the anti-EU UK Independence Party.

-- "If we do get a Corbyn coalition, Brexit is in trouble." -- former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

-- "I hope we never hold referendums on anything ever again." -- pro-EU former Conservative finance minister Ken Clarke.