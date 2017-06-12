Mobile version

Nadal Up, Djokovic Down in ATP Charts

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 June 2017, 18:15
Rafael Nadal's magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.

The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

Nadal, who had slipped to as low as 10th in the world in 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

Nadal's two-place jump was at the expense of Novak Djokovic, whose French Open quarter-final exit saw the Serb drop from second to fourth, his lowest ranking in eight years.

Andy Murray, beaten by Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Paris, continues to lead the list with Wawrinka treading water in third.

1. Andy Murray (GBR)            9.890 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP)           7.285 (+2)

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)          6.175

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB)         5.805 (-2)

5. Roger Federer (SUI)          4.945

6. Milos Raonic (CAN)           4.450

7. Marin Cilic (CRO)            4.115 (+1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT)          3.985 (-1)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN)          3.830

10. Alexander Zverev (GER)      3.070

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)    3.040

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)       2.980 (+1) 

13. David Goffin (BEL)          2.785 (-1)

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE)         2.570 

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA)          2.545 (+1)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA)         2.365 (+1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)   2.360 (+4)

18. Jack Sock (USA)             2.335 (-3)

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2.155 (-1)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS)          2.110 (-1)

SourceAgence France Presse
Sports
