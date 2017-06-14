Policeman Held for Murdering Young Teacher in Baalbek Town

The young teacher Zaher Shalha was shot dead in an ambush Wednesday in the Baalbek district town of al-Ansar and an Internal Security Forces sergeant accused of carrying out the murder has been arrested, state-run National News Agency reported.

NNA said the young teacher, who is the son of the journalist Abdul Rahim Shalha, was gunned down in al-Ansar as he was returning home from the Douris state-run school.

“His Grand Cherokee came under fire before the attackers shot him in the neck and other parts of his body,” the agency added.

ISF Sergeant M.H. was arrested later in the day by the ISF Intelligence Branch in the outskirts of the Bekaa town of al-Taybeh on charges of murdering the young teacher.

“Official, religious, popular and social delegations flocked to the house of the journalist Shalha in the wake of the crime to condemn the murder and demand punishment for the culprits,” NNA said.