Berri Says New Electoral Law Launches 'New Phase' in Lebanon
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced Wednesday that the new electoral law that has been approved by Cabinet will pave the way for a “new phase” in the country.
“It was the best possible law and it will lead the country into a new phase,” Berri told lawmakers during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.
“It gives the Lebanese hope that a new phase can be started and we hope it will serve the welfare and interest of all Lebanese,” Berri added.
Noting that the law “could have been better,” the speaker said the law's format is the product of “the consensus of all parties.”
“We must focus on legislation in the period separating us from the elections and it should be a chance to rebuild state institutions and revitalize them at all levels,” Berri added.
The government approved the law earlier on Wednesday, ending months of tense discussions and paving the way for the first parliamentary elections in nine years.
The deal comes after a stalemate that has seen the country's parliament extend its term twice since the last elections in 2009.
Under the agreement, the current parliament's term will be extended once again, but this time for just 11 months to prepare for elections under the new rules in May 2018.
Parliament is scheduled to vote on the law on Friday.
The new law replaces the existing winner-takes-all voting system with proportional representation and reduces the number of electoral districts to 15.
It comes after years of wrangling during which key political parties rejected various proposals for fear of losing parliamentary seats.
