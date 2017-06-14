Geagea Credits LF-FPM Alliance for President Election, New Electoral Law

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday credited the rising alliance between the LF and the Free Patriotic Movement for the election of the FPM founder as the country's president and the new electoral law that has been approved by the government.

“The first result of the (LF-FPM) reconciliation was the presidency and the second result was the electoral law and more good things are yet to come,” Geagea tweeted a few hours after the new electoral law was approved in Cabinet after marathon negotiations spearheaded by LF deputy head MP George Adwan.

Geagea's nomination of FPM founder Michel Aoun for the presidency in January 2016 had played a key role in boosting the latter's chances to become the country's president.

The two parties had signed a so-called declaration of intent agreement in June 2015, ending around 30 years of rivalry between the biggest two Christian parties in Lebanon.

Both the LF and the FPM have said that the new electoral law will raise the ability of Christians to elect their representatives with their own votes.