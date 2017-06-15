Lebanese Family with Three Daughters Missing in London Tower Block Fire

A five-member Lebanese family has been reported missing among the many lost people after a massive inferno tore through a London apartment block leaving at least 12 people dead on Wednesday, LBCI reported on Thursday.

The reported missing Choucair family is composed of a man, his wife and three daughters who hail from the town of Nahle in Baalbek, added LBCI.

They had resided in the 27th floor of the Grenfell Tower, it said. Their fate remains unknown.

At least 12 people perished in the block fire on Wednesday with witnesses reporting terrified residents had leapt from the tower and dropped their children in a desperate bid for survival.

The Grenfell Tower was home to between 600 and 800 people.

London police anticipated an increase in the number of fatalities.

Seventy-eight people were being treated in hospitals, 18 of whom are in a critical condition.

More than 200 firefighters had been tackling the blaze and managed to rescue 65 people.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but its chief Dany Cotton said she had "never seen anything on this scale" in her 29-year career.