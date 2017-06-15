Gemayel Criticizes Vote Law, Accuses Parties of Seeking Gains Through Parliament Extension

Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel lashed out at the new electoral law and the extension of the parliament' term as he accused parties of aiming to secure additional financial gains out of the move.

“Extending the parliament's term is aimed at giving time for parties to garner additional financial gains,” said Gemayel in a press conference on Thursday from al-Saifi.

“Proportional representation in principle is a good vote law if applied well but it has been tarnished in the new vote law,” he said.

“The vote law is not based on one unified criterion as electoral districts were manipulated for political partitioning,” added the MP.

Referring to a cancelled item on allocating a quota for woman in parliament, Gemayel stressed that women should have a role and influence in the parliament.

He asked: “Why was not the quota adopted in the new law? There is no excuse for canceling the item and Lebanon may not be the last State to have women in the parliament.”

Accusing parties of striking deals for personal gains, he said: “Demanding an electronic card to be able for voters to cast their ballots is a predicament for the extension of the parliament's term and to strike a deal with a specific company.”

However the Kataeb chief assured that he will run in the elections regardless of what he described as “flawed” voting system.