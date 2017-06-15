Large Anti-Government Protesters Held at Taiwan Parliament

Thousands of anti-government protesters thronged Taiwan's parliament Thursday, as public sector workers led demonstrations against an assortment of policies including a measure that would slash their pensions.

Holding placards reading "incompetent rule" and "(President) Tsai Ing-wen steps down," protesters rallied outside the legislature in heavy rain as lawmakers began an extraordinary summer session to review bills.

Tsai has seen her popularity falling rapidly since taking office in May last year, as her government tackles a string of controversial domestic issues from gay marriage to pension and judicial reforms.

"In the past year Tsai's failed to listen to the people and acted stubbornly to promote these controversial policies," said retired policeman Chuang Cheng-ho.

Last year public sector employees staged a huge street protest with a turnout of more than 100,000.

Organisers of Thursday's rally claimed a turnout of 30,000. Police estimate was not immediately available.

Anger has mounted since the government unveiled draft bills aimed at reducing their pensions and phasing out a special savings rate for them that pays 18 percent interest.

Officials have warned that various state pension funds are likely to go bankrupt within three to 14 years unless the system is overhauled.

While most protesters on Thursday were public sector workers and retirees, some anti-gay marriage groups also joined the rally.

Taiwan's constitutional court last month ruled in favour of legalising same-sex marriages, paving the way for Taiwan to become the first place in Asia to do so.

But there has also been anger among conservative groups, who have staged rallies against any change in the law.