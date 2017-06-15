British Soldier Dies at UK Training Ground

A British soldier has been killed and three other servicemen injured in an incident at a UK training ground, the defence ministry said Thursday.

"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the death of a soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment who died as a result of injuries sustained in an incident at Castlemartin Ranges," veterans minister Tobias Ellwood said in a statement released by the defence ministry.

Three other soldiers were injured in the incident in southwest Wales on Wednesday afternoon, Ellwood said, without giving further details.

"The safety of our personnel is our absolute priority and a full investigation is underway to understand the details of this tragic incident," he said.

The death comes five years after a 21-year-old soldier, Michael Maguire, was killed at Castlemartin when he was shot in the head after live machine gun fire was wrongly directed towards the safe haven he was in.

A 2013 inquest into Maguire's death found that he had been unlawfully killed.