Berri Meets Foreign, Arab Envoys after Electoral Law Approved

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received foreign and Arab ambassadors on Thursday a day after the government approved a new electoral law after months of political wrangling.

State-run National News Agency said Berri met in Ain el-Tineh with British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter and discussed with him “the current developments in Lebanon and the region.”

The speaker then held talks with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin. The talks tackled “the current situations and the conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union that will be held in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg in October.”

In the afternoon, Berri met in Ain el-Tineh with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el-Naggary, UAE Ambassador Hamad Saeed al-Shamesi and acting Saudi charge d'affaires Sultan al-Subaii.

The three envoys explained to Berri the stance of their countries regarding the crisis with Qatar, NNA said.

Berri had announced Wednesday that the new electoral law that has been approved by Cabinet will pave the way for a “new phase” in the country.

Parliament is scheduled to vote on the law on Friday.

The new law replaces the existing winner-takes-all voting system with proportional representation and reduces the number of electoral districts to 15.

It comes after years of wrangling during which key political parties rejected various proposals for fear of losing parliamentary seats.