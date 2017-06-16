Aoun Inquires Fate of Missing Lebanese Family in London Fire

President Michel Aoun asked the British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter to help inquire about the fate of the Choucair family reported missing among the many lost people after a massive inferno tore through a London apartment block Wednesday, media said on Friday.

Shorter assured Aoun that rescue teams are still searching for the Lebanese family, he said: “Rescue teams continue to search for the missing Lebanese family in London block.”

Media reports said members reported are a father, his wife and mother-in-law and three daughters who hail from the town of Nahle in Baalbek.

They had resided in the 22nd floor of the Grenfell Tower. Their fate remains unknown.

A devastating blaze tore through the tower block on Wednesday killing at least 17 people, as police said some of the victims were left unrecognizable by the blaze.

Grenfell Tower was home to around 600 people and whole families remain missing after the fire, which forced residents to flee through black smoke down the single stairwell, jump out of windows or even drop their children to safety.

Of the 17 victims found by emergency services so far, six were outside the tower, while it has not yet been deemed safe enough to recover the 11 bodies found inside.