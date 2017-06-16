Health Ministry Confiscates 2600 Boxes of Smuggled Medicines in North Clinic

Police on Friday confiscated hundreds of smuggled medicinal products and sealed with red wax a specialized clinic center in the northern region of Bhannine, LBCI reported on Friday.

A team from the Health Ministry raided the center that was illegally run by a non-Lebanese doctor.

They confiscated 600 smuggled medications made in Syria. The amount seized was more than 2700 boxes.

The Health Ministry team had requested assistance from the State Security agents.

The center was sealed with red wax.