Mobile version

Report: Security Forces Kill Drug 'Baron' in Beirut Southern Suburb

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 June 2017, 08:28
W460

Drug lord and wanted criminal known as Samir Fawzi Monzer has been killed in an army operation in the southern suburb of Bourj al-Barajneh, an army statement said on Saturday.

As part of the State's security plan and decision to combat drug traffickers and larceny, Army Intelligence units raided the suspect's residence in al-Raml al-Aali. The army patrol came under fire from the suspect and other gunmen triggering an exchange of fire that killed Monzer and wounded another man identified as Mahmoud Zreiq, added the statement.

Monzer is one of the most prominent suspects in drug trafficking, murder and larceny in the said suburb.

23 arrest warrants on shooting and drug charges have been issued against him so far.

Monzer has managed to flee several times from police ambushes.

He is one of the prominent “drug barons” in Hay al-Jura neighborhood in the Palestinian refugee camp of Bourj al-Barajneh. He has succeeded in making a stronghold of his own because of his reckless gun use.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 13
Missing varese.kelly 17 June 2017, 09:50

good riddinzzzz. NEXT!

Reply Report
Thumb justin 17 June 2017, 11:20

what is your NEXT alias @the-roar?

Reply Report
Missing mahfooz 17 June 2017, 12:45

you're not happy that drug barons are being killed so you attack the readers and accuse them of your own practices (i.e. signing in under multiple aliases)?

Report
Thumb justin 17 June 2017, 14:57

roar: is that your real family name, mahfooz?

Report
Thumb s.o.s 17 June 2017, 11:42

The next drug lord is Hassin Nusralot.

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 17 June 2017, 10:39

Burj Barajneh? Palestinian?
we should offer our sincere condolences to SOS-Terrorist and his trolls :D

Reply Report
Missing the_roar_the_sharmout 17 June 2017, 17:10

still christian like roro ya khanzeer? still sipping COCK-tails on rooftops with chicks?

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 17 June 2017, 11:10

I respect Mr. blablablablabla because he is 'Christian', a successful businessman, has European parents, and a beautiful secretary called Beatrice who uses state of the art Facsimile machine.

Reply Report
Missing .lebanon..001.. 17 June 2017, 11:42

God bless General Security.

Reply Report
Missing mahfooz 17 June 2017, 12:45

justin/SOS voted you down because they don't like it when law and order happens in lebanon.

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 17 June 2017, 13:26

My grandma used to sing this to me... now I associate it with Hassan Nasrallah & gang.

Ne pleure pas Jeannette
Tra la la la la la la la la la la la
Ne pleure pas Jeannette
Nous te marierons. (bis)

Avec le fils d’un prince
Tra la la la la la la la la la la la
Avec le fils d'un prince
Ou celui d’un baron. (bis)

Je ne veux pas d'un prince
Tra la la la la la la la la la la la
Je ne veut pas d'un prince
Encore moins de baron. (bis)

Je veux mon ami Pierre
Tra la la la la la la la la la la la
Je veut mon ami Pierre
celui qui est en prison. (bis)

Reply Report
Thumb New.World.Order. 17 June 2017, 13:52

"Report: Security Forces Kill Drug 'Baron' in Beirut Southern Suburb"
this title doesn't match.

it must say: Security Forces Kill Drug 'Baron' in the Palestinian refugee camp south of Beirut

btw, he must be s.o.s cousin

Reply Report
Missing the_roar_the_sharmout 17 June 2017, 17:11

and you are whose cousin ya 3arsa?

Reply Report