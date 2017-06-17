Mobile version

Nasrallah to Make Televised Address Friday on Latest Developments

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 June 2017, 09:48
W460

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a televised address next Friday on the occasion of International Quds Day where he will address several developments, al-Liwaa daily reported on Saturday.

Nasrallah will highlight several issues including the Israeli threats, the situation in Palestine, the regional developments in light of the battle field changes in Iraq and Syria, said the daily.

He will also address the situation in Lebanon after the country approved a new electoral law to govern its polls in May, 2018.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb New.World.Order. 17 June 2017, 10:20

"... including the Israeli threats": Israel an apartheid "state" which is supported by the warmonger, Usa.

Reply Report
Missing the_roar_the_sharmout 17 June 2017, 17:17

where is southern the 3arsa?

Reply Report