Nasrallah to Make Televised Address Friday on Latest Developments

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make a televised address next Friday on the occasion of International Quds Day where he will address several developments, al-Liwaa daily reported on Saturday.

Nasrallah will highlight several issues including the Israeli threats, the situation in Palestine, the regional developments in light of the battle field changes in Iraq and Syria, said the daily.

He will also address the situation in Lebanon after the country approved a new electoral law to govern its polls in May, 2018.