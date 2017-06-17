Mashnouq Says Magnetic Vote Cards Will Create 'Confusion'

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said the issuance of magnetic card votes is a time-consuming process that may not be completed on time due to the number of voters.

“It is noteworthy that Mashnouq has voted against the adoption of a magnetic vote card for the upcoming elections, and pointed out that it will create confusion,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

“The number of registered voters is 3,682 million. How would they all be provided with the magnetic cards?” asked Mashnouq.

Political parties have agreed that member's voting cards should be magnetic stripe cards that contain identification information. The interior ministry must find a mechanism to print more than 3 million cars in less than 11 months.

Parliamentary elections are slated to be held in May 2018.

On Friday, Lebanon's parliament has ratified a new electoral law, paving the way for the first national elections since 2009.

The new law preserves the seat allocations in parliament to the country's various Muslim and Christian sects, over the objections of civil campaigners.

The sitting parliament has extended its own term three times since it originally expired in 2013.