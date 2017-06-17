Saudi King Strips Crown Prince of Prosecution Oversight
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has issued a royal decree that restructures the country's system for prosecutions, essentially stripping the crown prince of longstanding powers overseeing criminal investigations.
The king's decree issued Saturday renames the Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution as the office of Public Prosecution and orders that a newly appointed public prosecutor report directly to the monarch.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who also serves as Interior Minister, had overseen the BIP and had been tasked with nominating its chairman. Rather than being a part of the Ministry of Justice, the bureau has been attached to the Ministry of Interior, which oversees police and other security forces.
Its broad range of duties included investigating crimes, filing cases, prosecuting individuals, appealing court judgments and supervising the execution of criminal sentences.
terrible use of the English language!
Maybe the Saudi "king" should focus more on his own country and less on the export of jihadist terrorism and the hijacking of the Lebanese state.
The thing about Saudi Arabia, they have no dignity or honor.
Everything they do goes through America, just like them cutting off Qatar, those were orders from Trump, because every Arab country had recently bought weapons from America, except Qatar.
Then Trump called Qatar a state of terrorism, and just a few days ago Qatar bought F-15 planes worth billions from the U.S.
Now they are suddenly not a terrorist state anymore, aslong as they spend on American goods.
the faces of terrorism that infested Middle East and Europe, while Trump sales them weapons, EU maintains good relation with them and Israel calls them moderates.