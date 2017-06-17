Mobile version

Saudi King Strips Crown Prince of Prosecution Oversight

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 June 2017, 11:34
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has issued a royal decree that restructures the country's system for prosecutions, essentially stripping the crown prince of longstanding powers overseeing criminal investigations.

The king's decree issued Saturday renames the Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution as the office of Public Prosecution and orders that a newly appointed public prosecutor report directly to the monarch.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who also serves as Interior Minister, had overseen the BIP and had been tasked with nominating its chairman. Rather than being a part of the Ministry of Justice, the bureau has been attached to the Ministry of Interior, which oversees police and other security forces.

Its broad range of duties included investigating crimes, filing cases, prosecuting individuals, appealing court judgments and supervising the execution of criminal sentences.

SourceAssociated Press
Middle East
Comments 5
Thumb justin 17 June 2017, 11:37

terrible use of the English language!

Reply Report
Missing mahfooz 17 June 2017, 12:43

this is how propaganda is used. it distorts language to make a terrible thing look good.

Reply Report
Missing .lebanon..001.. 17 June 2017, 11:41

Maybe the Saudi "king" should focus more on his own country and less on the export of jihadist terrorism and the hijacking of the Lebanese state.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 17 June 2017, 11:53

The thing about Saudi Arabia, they have no dignity or honor.
Everything they do goes through America, just like them cutting off Qatar, those were orders from Trump, because every Arab country had recently bought weapons from America, except Qatar.

Then Trump called Qatar a state of terrorism, and just a few days ago Qatar bought F-15 planes worth billions from the U.S.
Now they are suddenly not a terrorist state anymore, aslong as they spend on American goods.

Reply Report
Thumb New.World.Order. 17 June 2017, 13:09

the faces of terrorism that infested Middle East and Europe, while Trump sales them weapons, EU maintains good relation with them and Israel calls them moderates.

Reply Report