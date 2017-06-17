SGBL Partners the 'Rencontres Economiques D'aix-En-Provence'

Societe Generale de Banque au Liban, chaired by Antoun Sehnaoui, asserts itself as a socially responsible company, committed to civil society and contributing to economic and social progress, SBGL said in press release on Saturday.

Building on this commitment and these values, and by partnering the "Rencontres Economiques", SGBL shares this will to be at the heart of the exchanges of ideas that move the world forward.

Created in 2001 by Le Cercle des Economistes, under the presidency of Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, this event has become the incomparable annual meeting of the international economic world, it added.

This year, the main theme of these meetings will be: "In search for new forms of prosperity". Over three days, between July 7 and July 9, 2017, business leaders, academics, politicians, doctoral students, students and journalists will gather to discuss the major subjects and ideas that shake our societies, it concluded.