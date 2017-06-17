Rahi Says Vote Law Agreement Saved Country from Crisis

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said on Saturday that the political parties' agreement on a vote law has saved the country from doomed “political crisis” that would have reflected immensely on the country's various sectors.

Al-Rahi who hailed the political parties accord after long-awaited talks said: “It rescued the country from a political crisis that would have had severe repercussions on the national sectors.”

The Patriarch who spoke at the conclusion of the Synod of Maronite Bishops, called on political authorities to “practice democracy” while dealing with people.

“We call on political authority to preserve democracy which distinguishes Lebanon from its surrounding. Let them practice it inside the parliament, cabinet, ministries and the entire administrations,” he remarked.

The parliament has ratified a new electoral law on Friday, paving the way for the first national elections since 2009.

The new law preserves the seat allocations in parliament to the country's various Muslim and Christian sects, over the objections of civil campaigners.

The law passed with a broad majority after weeks of intensive negotiations between the various parties.

Parliamentary elections are slated to be held in May 2018. The sitting parliament has extended its own term three times since it originally expired in 2013