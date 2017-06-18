Mobile version

Kuwait Commutes Death Sentence of Alleged 'Hizbullah Operative'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 June 2017, 13:40
Kuwait's supreme court on Sunday reduced the death sentence of a Shiite citizen convicted of forming a pro-Iranian cell and of plotting attacks to life in prison.

Hasan Abdulhadi Ali was sentenced to death by the lower and appeals courts last year after he was convicted of being "the mastermind of a cell" of 26 Shiites accused of links to Iran and of plotting attacks in the Sunni-ruled emirate.

Members of the cell had been charged with spying for Iran and hiding large quantities of arms, explosives and ammunition in underground warehouses.

Ali was also found guilty of having been an operative of Lebanon's Hizbullah since 1996 and of smuggling significant amounts of arms and explosives from Iran into Kuwait.

The supreme court judges, whose rulings are final, sentenced 20 other members of the cell to between five and 15 years in jail and acquitted two.

The cases of the remaining three members were not taken up by the supreme court because they remain fugitives.  

They include the only Iranian member of the cell, Abdulredha Haider, who was handed the death penalty in absentia by the lower court in January last year.

The court had accused Haider of ties to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard and of recruiting the Kuwaiti Shiites and facilitating their travel to Lebanon, where they received military training from Iran-backed Hizbullah.

The 23 defendants present at the trial have denied the charges and said that their confessions were extracted under torture.

Iran has denied any links to the group.

Around a third of Kuwait's native population of 1.35 million is Shiite.

SourceAgence France Presse
Lebanon
Comments 10
Thumb galaxy 18 June 2017, 13:53

Every shia comes to Lebanon for terrorism training at the hands of Hezbollah and Abbas Ibrahim is completely 'unaware' of it and yet he keeps telling us he is fighting terrorism and obtaining confessions;)

Thumb Mystic 18 June 2017, 14:28

So we will see in Lebanon when Kuwaitis come here.
Give them the same welcome.

Thumb janoubi 18 June 2017, 15:26

you should be arrested and locked up for making public threats against Kuwaiti citizens.

Missing new_here 18 June 2017, 15:28

I reported this comment to the police, I think it's threatening.

Thumb giga-dajjal 18 June 2017, 15:45

the most faithful soldier in the mahdi's army

Thumb Elemental 18 June 2017, 18:47

We'll see in Iran* when Kuwaiti's go there. Stop pretending to be something you're not.

Thumb New.World.Order. 18 June 2017, 18:04

a court in a dictatorial country, does not serve for the same purpose as if it was in a democratic one!

Thumb Elemental 18 June 2017, 18:47

Iran and KSA included.

Thumb justin 18 June 2017, 18:53

southern, how is the new world order treating you?

Missing the_roar_the_sharmout 18 June 2017, 19:48

southern ya 3arsa in the new dick order why u no post as @alien, @justice2, @southernkhara, and @cunt5?

