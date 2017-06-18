Bassil Urges Hariri to be 'Spearhead' in Anti-Corruption Fight

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil has called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri to be the “spearhead” in what he called the fight against corruption.

“Today, we are looking forward to achieving drastic change in the country, and the same as the premier joined forces with us and did everything to facilitate the production of the electoral law, we are now greatly relying on him to cooperate with us and to be the spearhead with us in fighting corruption,” Bassil said during an FPM iftar banquet in the Akkar town of Minyara.

Bassil also acknowledge that the civil society is “right about a lot of issues” regardless of “its means and methods of expression.”