General Security Arrests IS Militant Plotting Suicide Attack

General Security announced Monday the arrest of a Lebanese member of the terrorist Islamic State group who was plotting to carry out a “suicide bombing” in the country.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the charges and that he had first belonged to the al-Nusra Front group and undergone military training at the hands of the (slain Lebanese) terrorist Osama Mansour,” a General Security statement said.

“He took part in Tripoli's clashes and after the end of Tripoli's battle (with the army) he communicated with the terrorist Osama Mansour, who told him that he had chosen him to carry out a suicide operation,” the statement added.

Mansour “then asked him to maintain readiness until he is informed of the target and until he receives a suicide vest and he agreed,” General Security said.

The detainee, identified as A.A., later communicated via social networking websites with a number of IS militants before pledging allegiance to the group through senior IS official Abu Amina al-Souri.

“He was psychologically prepared to carry out a suicide operation but his arrest foiled the attack,” General Security added.

“Following investigations, he was referred to the relevant judicial authorities and efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the culprits,” it said.