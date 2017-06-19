Aoun Signs Decree Opening Extraordinary Legislative Session

President Michel Aoun on Monday signed a decree opening an extraordinary legislative session from June 21 to October 16.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri had first signed the decree before referring it to the president.

The decree allows parliament to tackle “the state budget and the annexed budgets that were referred to the legislature; any draft laws referred to Parliament, and the various draft laws, proposals and texts that the Parliament Bureau decides to refer to Parliament.”

Speaker Nabih Berri had called on Aoun to open an extraordinary session during the Friday parliamentary session that saw the approval of the new electoral law.

Aoun has also invited the leaders of the parties represented in government to a Baabda meeting aimed at discussing key projects, the revitalization of state institutions and pending issues such as the abolition of political sectarianism and the establishment of a Senate.