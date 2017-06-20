Report: Aoun Invites Nasrallah to Baabda Meeting

President Michel Aoun invited political parties represented in the government for a consultative meeting in Baabda on Thursday and he addressed an invitation to Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

“Political parties represented in the government have received official invitations from the President. It is noteworthy that Aoun has also addressed a direct invitation to Nasrallah but nothing has been confirmed so far whether the Hizbullah leader will personally take part in Thursday's meeting,” said the daily.

Meanwhile, unnamed partisan sources told the daily that the possibilities of Nasrallah's personal participation or not are almost equal, “although a chance that he dispatches a representative is more probable.”

“Anyway the invitation was addressed to Nasrallah on behalf of the President. He will decide whether he will attend in person or send a representative. He might dispatch his deputy Sheikh Naim Qassem, his political aid Hajj Hussain Khalil or head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad,” they said.

Aoun's unprecedented meeting with the political leaders is reportedly aimed at discussing the previous phase and its obstacles as well as the upcoming phase and the means to reactivate the work of state institutions, after an agreement on an electoral law was reached.

Media reports said the conferees will discuss the pending Taef Accord articles, especially in terms of abolishing political sectarianism as a prelude to creating a Senate.

They will also tackle “vital projects that need to be executed” and will address “the rifts that were caused by the electoral law” negotiations, reports said.