Australia's Military Suspends Air Operations over Syria
Australia's military on Tuesday said it was temporarily halting air missions over Syria, following the shooting down of a Syrian jet by US forces.
"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," a defence spokeswoman said in a statement.
The ADF have decided to halt air missions temporarily for a reason.
"Russia's declaration that it may view US planes flying in its own area of operations as targets"
Obviously the threat by Russia is seen to genuine & Australia has the right to tread carefully here.
Still wondering why naharnet only prints parts of an article & not the whole version.