Australia's Military Suspends Air Operations over Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 June 2017, 10:17
Australia's military on Tuesday said it was temporarily halting air missions over Syria, following the shooting down of a Syrian jet by US forces.

"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," a defence spokeswoman said in a statement.

Thumb s.o.s 20 June 2017, 10:59

perfidious australians.... they remind me of the Britz.

Thumb the_roar 20 June 2017, 13:04

Naharnet newsdesk has decided to only print a snippet of the whole article.

The ADF have decided to halt air missions temporarily for a reason.

"Russia's declaration that it may view US planes flying in its own area of operations as targets"

Obviously the threat by Russia is seen to genuine & Australia has the right to tread carefully here.

Still wondering why naharnet only prints parts of an article & not the whole version.

