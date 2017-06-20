Mobile version

Gulf Diplomatic Activity Expected in Beirut

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 June 2017, 11:57
Several gulf envoys are expected to visit Beirut this week, media reports said on Tuesday.

Kuwait's Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Mubarak al-Sabah will arrive in Beirut on Tuesday, reports said.

Dispatched by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the Minister is carrying a special message on Kuwait's preparedness to help Lebanon on various levels.

On Wednesday, a Saudi delegation led by Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan is expected to arrive in the country.

Thumb whyaskwhy 20 June 2017, 15:59

Sounds like an opportunity for more loans that our ministers can benefit from and that the nation cannot pay.

Thumb s.o.s 20 June 2017, 16:17

Ortit nawarrr.

