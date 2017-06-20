Gulf Diplomatic Activity Expected in Beirut

Gulf Diplomatic Activity Expected in Beirutإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Several gulf envoys are expected to visit Beirut this week, media reports said on Tuesday.
Kuwait's Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Mubarak al-Sabah will arrive in Beirut on Tuesday, reports said.
Dispatched by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the Minister is carrying a special message on Kuwait's preparedness to help Lebanon on various levels.
On Wednesday, a Saudi delegation led by Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan is expected to arrive in the country.