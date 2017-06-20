Geagea Hails Vote Law, Says State Can't Grow Strong in Presence of Illegal Arms

Lebanese Forces Leader Samir Geagea described on Tuesday the newly agreed vote law system as a “historical" achievement, but warned that the state cannot grow strong in the presence of illegal arms.

“It is impossible to have a strong state and republic in Lebanon as long as weapons and strategic decisions are not under the state's control,” said Geagea during the LF annual Iftar on Tuesday.

He regretted “the presence of a group in Lebanon that deems corruption as a normal part of the state's activity.”

The LF leader warned against corruption saying: “It is going to be a big battle, corruption is an imminent threat to the state.”

On the newly approved electoral law, he praised it and said: “It is a historical accomplishment that was made in Lebanon. It carries great positive aspects.”