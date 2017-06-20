Hajj Hassan Says Electoral Law 'Flaws' Must be Discussed in Institutions

Industry Minister Hussein al-Hajj Hassan of Hizbullah admitted Tuesday that the new electoral law contains “a lot of flaws,” while stressing that these defects should be discussed “in state institutions and not through the media.”

“We have passed a modern and reformative electoral law and the supposed date for holding the elections is May,” Hajj Hassan said in an interview on MTV.

He added: “Experience has proved that when we want to find solutions we can find them, and the electoral law and state budget are the proof.”

As for President Michel Aoun's call for a Baabda consultative meeting on Thursday, the minister said “inviting the heads of the political blocs to a meeting at the Baabda Palace is something positive and the unanimous willingness to attend is also something positive.”

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil had noted Monday that the electoral law “should be enhanced with more restraints in the future, including the qualification threshold, the qualification round and other demands,” although the new law was ratified by Parliament on Friday.

The law, which is based on proportional representation and 15 electoral districts, was approved after months of political wrangling during which Bassil and the FPM insisted on “improving Christian representation.”

The new law paves the way for the first parliamentary elections in nine years.

The deal comes after a stalemate that has seen the country's parliament extend its term twice since the last elections in 2009.

Under the agreement, the current parliament's term will be extended once again, but this time for just 11 months to prepare for elections under the new rules in May 2018.