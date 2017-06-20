Mobile version

Palestinian Killed after Trying to Stab Israeli Soldiers

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 June 2017, 18:31
A Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank Tuesday before being shot dead, the Israeli army said.

A military statement said that the incident occurred near Qalandia, north of Jerusalem.

"An assailant armed with a knife attempted to stab (Israeli) forces operating on a road," it said. "Forces fired towards the attacker."

An army spokeswoman later confirmed the attacker's death to AFP, as did the Palestinian health ministry in a statement without naming him.

A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 273 Palestinians, 42 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP tally.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Violence has subsided in recent months but last Friday an Israeli policewoman was stabbed to death in Jerusalem, with three Palestinian assailants shot dead.

Agence France Presse
Middle East
