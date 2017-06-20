Explosion Rocks Brussels Train Station, One Suspect Shot
An explosion rocked the central train station in Brussels on Tuesday and a man was shot by police during the incident, prosecutors told Belgian news agency Belga.
The incident took place around 1900 GMT, causing the city's Gare Centrale to be evacuated. The nearby Grand Place, a major tourist destination, was also evacuated.
Brussels has been under high alert since twin attacks on the city's airport and metro system in March 2016.
