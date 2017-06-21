Gemayel Says Ruling Authority Rejects Opposition, Leans Towards 'Dictatorship'

Gemayel accused the political authority of starting to rule the country in a "dictatorial approach" by suppressing the opposition.

Gemayel warned against “serious danger of transforming Lebanon into a state governed by a cartel ready to use force and authority to suppress the opposition,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“The political authority wants to rule the country in closed-door rooms while state institutions become a secondary option to resort to,” he added.

Criticizing the Baabda meeting scheduled on Thursday, he said: “Tomorrow's meeting in Baabda is a clear derailment of state institutions. We have tried to analyze and understand, we have asked the authority about the meeting but have not received an answer yet.”

President Michel Aoun invited political parties in the government for a “consultative” meeting in Baabda aimed at “discussing means to reactivate the work of the state institution.”

His move was criticized by the opposition including Gemayel who believe the President has distanced major political components from the meeting.

“The opposition should have been invited to the meeting if it had been aimed at discussing major national issues,” remarked Gemayel.