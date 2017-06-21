STL President Meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

During a visit to the United Nations in New York this week, Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) President Judge Ivana Hrdličková met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They discussed the Tribunal’s achievements and challenges, as well as its efforts to fulfill its mandate to hold fair, transparent and expeditious proceedings, an STL press release said on Wednesday.

“I would like to reaffirm that impunity will not be tolerated,” said the UN Secretary General. “The United Nations is committed to support the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, with the continued support and cooperation of the Government of Lebanon.”

President Hrdličková expressed her gratitude to the Secretary-General for the UN’s strong and steadfast support for the Tribunal and its work. “This was an excellent opportunity to update Secretary-General Guterres on the Tribunal’s judicial activities and affirm our shared objectives of efficiency, transparency and accountability. We welcome the United Nations invaluable support in helping us fulfill our mandate and pursue justice for victims in Lebanon,” President Hrdličková said.