47-Year-Old Shot and Killed East of Sidon

A Lebanese national was fatally shot and killed in cold blood inside his car on Wednesday evening in the southern town of Majdelyoun east of Sidon, media reports said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Maroun Nohra, 47. He was in his car when an unidentified assailant approached the vehicle's side window and shot him four times, twice in the chest and once in the face and shoulder.

He was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

Video footage from a street surveillance camera showed Nohra parking his vehicle on the side of the road when the attacker approached him. The latter exchanged some words with the victim then pulled out his gun and shot Nohra.

Security forces arrived at the crime scene and opened investigation into the incident.

The car plate caught on camera showed the vehicle belongs to a Palestinian national identified as Khalil Hassan Hamad. The search is going on for the attacker, the National News Agency reported.