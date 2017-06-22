Report: LF Says Goal to Provide Low Cost Electricity without 'Procrastination'

The Lebanese Forces stressed on Thursday that their basic request was to refer the electricity file to the Tender department of the Central Inspection Bureau to be thoroughly studied and assessed and referred to the government according to the norms, al-Joumhouria daily reported.

“Our basic request in the electricity file was to refer it to the tender department. We look positively that the government will send the whole file, including the book of conditions and unsealing the bidding offers, to the related authority where each stage will be coordinated with the government,” unnamed LF sources told the daily.

They confirmed that the basic objective of the LF is to "provide electricity 24/24" and to end this file as soon as possible “away from procrastination.” They also encouraged to achieve this goal with the "lowest cost possible for the citizens and the State."

The LF's comments came one day after the council of ministers decided during a session in Baabda on Wednesday to refer the thorny file of renting power generation ships to the public bidding administration.

According to reports, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil –who has initially suggested renting the power ships-- had sent a memo to cabinet, detailing what has been accomplished so far in the call for tenders and suggesting that the council of ministers choose one of two options: putting the file in the hands of a ministerial panel or referring it to the bidding administration for it to unseal the financial offers.