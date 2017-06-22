Lebanese, Saudi Authorities Foil Captagon-Smuggling Attempt

In coordinated efforts between Lebanese and Saudi authorities, an attempt to smuggle 6 million pills of Captagon has been thwarted, the Internal Security forces said in a statement on Thursday.

“In pursuit of international networks involved in the manufacture and smuggling of Captagon pills, and as a result of follow-up by the Central Anti-Drug Bureau of the Judicial Police Unit and in close coordination with the competent security authorities in Saudi Arabia, an attempt to smuggle a massive amount of Captagon has been foiled,” an ISF statement said.

“Parties involved in the operation have been detained. Investigations are ongoing under the supervision of related judicial authorities in order to arrest parties involved in the ring,” read the statement.

No further details were reported.