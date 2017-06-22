Army Refers Nusra-Linked Detainee to Judiciary

A suspect linked to the jihadist al-Nusra Front group has been referred to the Lebanese judiciary, the army said on Thursday.

“The Intelligence Directorate has referred to the competent judicial authorities Abdullah Mohammed Ammoun on charges of having ties to the terrorist al-Nusra Front group and transporting funds and foodstuffs to the aforementioned group in the outskirts of the town of Arsal,” a statement issued by the Army Command said.

Nusra militants and others from the rival jihadist group Islamic State are entrenched in the outskirts of Arsal and other towns on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The two groups overran Arsal in 2014 before being ousted by the Lebanese army after days of deadly clashes.

The army regularly shells their posts while Hizbullah and the Syrian army have engaged in clashes with them on the Syrian side of the border.