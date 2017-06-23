Miqati: Outcome of Baabda Meeting for Country's Benefit

Ex-PM Najib Miqati hailed on Friday the outcome of the Baabda consultative meeting that convened a day earlier at the invitation of President Michel Aoun, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

“We highly appreciate the outcome of the meeting held at the presidential palace which emphasized the implementation of the National Accord document (Taef Agreement). We continue to emphasize the need to implement the constitution in full in order to demonstrate the pros and cons and then hold a national workshop to discuss what must be amended in light of experience and practice,” said Miqati in a statement.

“Some of what we heard in the past period, of sectarian views and positions during the discussion of the new election law, was a cause of concern to the overwhelming majority of Lebanese, including us," added Miqati.

“But, the Baabda meeting has come to stress on the unity of the Lebanese nation, the establishment of equality and the formation of the national commission for the abolition of sectarianism which rectified things by drawing a clear road map that rejects any coup against the constitution and the constants that the Lebanese have unanimously agreed upon,” he added.

Turning to the economic part of the Baabda meeting, Miqati said: “It was good to emphasize a clear road map for the implementation of necessary projects and address the dilemmas.

"The coming period must see the return to known norms in the implementation of basic projects, especially those that arrange long-term commitments to the state. The government's recent move to refer the electricity file to the tender department is a good step to rectify what we have complained about.”

“The Baabda meeting sets an important road map for the coming period. The implementation of this plan remains the main challenge facing President Michel Aoun,” he concluded.

Political parties represented in the government convened in a consultative meeting at the presidential palace on Thursday.

A closing statement said the conferees agreed on "continuing the implementation of the Document of National Accord (Taef Accord), consolidating equality and equal (Christian-Muslim) power-sharing, preserving the country's structural foundations especially in terms of demography and geography and approve administrative decentralization.”

The statement has also pinpointed a number of measures that need to be implemented to improve the country’s national economy.