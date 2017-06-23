Merkel Invites European Leaders to G20 Warm-Up Meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will next Thursday host European leaders taking part in July's G20 summit, where tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are expected to come to the fore.

Merkel's deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters Friday that the Berlin meeting would bring together British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron as well as the leaders of Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Norway.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and EU president Donald Tusk will also attend.

"The chancellor wishes to personally inform her European partners on how the summit will be organized and discuss the main points with them," Demmer said.

The same day as the gathering, Merkel will speak to parliament to set out her goals for the G20 summit in the northern port city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

Diplomats briefed on the Berlin meeting said it would cover points of friction likely to arise with Trump including transatlantic differences on trade and climate protection -- already sources of tension at last month's G7 summit in Italy.

Merkel's government also hopes to bolster European unity in the face of potential conflicts with Russia and Turkey, sources said.