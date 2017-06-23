Nasrallah: Israel Avoiding 'Costly' War, Tens of Thousands of Foreign Fighters May Join Future Conflict

Nasrallah: Israel Avoiding 'Costly' War, Tens of Thousands of Foreign Fighters May Join Future Conflictإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reassured Friday that Israel does not intend to wage a war on Lebanon in the near future but warned that “tens of thousands” of foreign fighters could fight alongside the “axis of resistance” in any future conflict.
“Israel is refraining from waging wars on Lebanon and Gaza because it knows very well that such a move would be costly due to the resistance's capabilities,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech marking the annual Quds Day.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor “Lieberman has said that Israel does not intend to wage a war, 'neither in fall, nor in summer, nor in winter, nor in the North and nor in the South.' The person saying this is the enemy's minister of war and he knows that wars on Gaza or Lebanon will not lead him to victories,” Nasrallah added.
"The Israeli enemy should know that if it launches an attack on Syria or Lebanon, it's unknown whether the fighting will stay just between Lebanon and Israel, or Syria and Israel," Nasrallah added.
"I'm not saying countries would intervene directly -- but it would open the door for hundreds of thousands of fighters from all around the Arab and Islamic world to participate in this fight -- from Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan," he said.
Hizbullah fighters from Lebanon, and others from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan are battling alongside regime forces in Syria to defend the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
The powerful Shiite Lebanese group and Israel have fought many battles including a devastating 34-day war in 2006 that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mainly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Turning to the Saudi-Iranian tensions, the Hizbullah chief said “the Saudi regime is too weak and impotent to be able to wage a war on Iran.”
“Iran, as the main backer of resistance movements in the region, is facing political pressures and economic sanctions aimed at isolating it. The new isolation attempts started at the Riyadh summit with the aim of bringing the war to Iran through the takfiris,” Nasrallah noted.
“The new Saudi crown prince had threatened to bring the war to Iran and this means using the Wahhabi, takfiri groups to target Iran,” he added, linking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's remarks to the unprecedented bombings in Tehran earlier this month that were claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.
As for the situation in Syria, Nasrallah pointed out that “thanks to resilience, Syria has overcome the threat of toppling the regime, and should the military developments continue in the same manner, Syria will overcome the threat of partitioning and isolation.”
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally murdered is the day we celebrate our independence.
The day all chickendawns likes are Dead and cremated, will be the day we celebrate Lebanese purity.
what would an iranian shi3a pimp now about lebanese purity?
Shia-chic, he knows nothing to Lebanese purity. He and his relatives are Iranian agents and originate from the southern Arabian peninsula , aka Yemen. That's why the other dimwit calls himself "Southern".
Hizbollah and Israel zionists are two sides of the same coin. They feed of each other to justify their extremism and bigotry. They dread peace as it eliminate their raison d'etre. They dread openness and enlightenment because they live in darkness and indoctrination. They dread compassion and social justice because they breed hate and coercion. They dread freedom because they thrive on oppression. They dread economic development because it erodes their base enticed by ignorance and fake slogans. Hizbollah is what led to Sunni extremism. Hizbollah is the reason multinationals and their good jobs never returned to Lebanon. Hizbollah is the reason Lebanon democracy and sovereignty has been sacrificed for the glory of Iranian thugs and the butcher of Damascus. Does anyone believe Hizbollah or Iran care about Palestinians? if Imam Sadr was alive he would be the prime supporter of the Iranian butchered green revolution. Wake up!
just like the priest and the devil are 2 sides of the same coin, right?
now @chickendawn will appear with his copy&paste statement!
and will follow him a bunch of zio supporters, insulting and slapping their faces while listening to Sayed Nasrallah speech.
Thank you for always being on top of events and putting some new order in the world. Keep posting....
It is, they're clones and they dress alike. One is probably dead , the other is about to follow him !
You are right, I never thought about them like this way before they are clowns!
i can assure you on the tomb of my son hadi who was martyred in a super nightclub and on the integrity of zeynib and the conscience of imamu ali that we are here to protect lebanon and not the shias or Iran.
free Bahrain
free Yemen
free Syria
free Iraq
free Egypt
free Lebanon
free Thailand
free Argentine
free Bulgaria
free Peru
free Nigeria
My expertise lies in identifying cunts. I can confirm with a high degree of certainty that nassrallah is a cunt and a diseased one too.
Nasrallah: The Israeli air force is secretly taking part in the bombardment of Yemen.
yeah as indicated by the radars stuck up his rear;)
and on Jerusalem Day, the filthy iranian terrorist is killing Arabs in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain and Egypt while he tells the Israelis the southern front is the safest place on earth and let's keep it that way.
now as a conclusion this individual from Haifa, has listened to the speech but he didn't get it.... btw, tell your father to bring you back to Lebanon like the one who crossed the border few days ago.... you would change your mind when you stop listening to the Israeli propaganda, Dumb
Iran Is Israel's best friend. After all Israel supplied Iran with missiles during the Iran Iraq conflict.
Iran and Israel have the same enemy: The Arabs.
Unfortunately, we let them come into our countries and divide us, into Christians and Muslims at first and then into Sunni and Shia.
We should stop this non-sense. Neighbour is fighting neighbour, for the benefit of 2 countries ruled by fanatics, (one right wing Zionist and the other an expansionist Persia disguised in the cloak of fanatical Islam). And now there is another blood sucking Turk wanting to colonize us again.
We are being played. Wake up Arabs. Wake up before they take everything from us.
the s3oodians and qataris are israel's best friends what brand of cok are you sniffing walah?
Sorry to bother you silly.terrorist but what brand of cok are you sucking? We are conducting a test sniffing the breath of Shi3a cok suckers and the coks they suck, before and after they suck cok, to see if there is any improvement in the odor of the breath of Shi3a cok suckers. Turns out 10 out of 10 Shi3a cok sucker have a much approved breath after they suck cok.